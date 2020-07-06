Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 12661 Oakwood Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12661 Oakwood Cir
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:00 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12661 Oakwood Cir
12661 Oakwood Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
12661 Oakwood Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76040
Stonewood
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3 bedroom with open floor plan! - Adorable 3 bedroom home with an open floor plan. Well-maintained spacious home with updates. Move in ready. Call to view today! **CASE BY CASE ON PETS**
(RLNE5478908)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12661 Oakwood Cir have any available units?
12661 Oakwood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 12661 Oakwood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
12661 Oakwood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12661 Oakwood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 12661 Oakwood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 12661 Oakwood Cir offer parking?
No, 12661 Oakwood Cir does not offer parking.
Does 12661 Oakwood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12661 Oakwood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12661 Oakwood Cir have a pool?
No, 12661 Oakwood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 12661 Oakwood Cir have accessible units?
No, 12661 Oakwood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 12661 Oakwood Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 12661 Oakwood Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12661 Oakwood Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 12661 Oakwood Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
