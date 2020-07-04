Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12613 Summerwood Drive
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:06 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12613 Summerwood Drive
12613 Summerwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
12613 Summerwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76028
Highpoint Hill
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12613 Summerwood Drive have any available units?
12613 Summerwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 12613 Summerwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12613 Summerwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12613 Summerwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12613 Summerwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 12613 Summerwood Drive offer parking?
No, 12613 Summerwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12613 Summerwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12613 Summerwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12613 Summerwood Drive have a pool?
No, 12613 Summerwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12613 Summerwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 12613 Summerwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12613 Summerwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12613 Summerwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12613 Summerwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12613 Summerwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
