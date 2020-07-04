All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:06 AM

12613 Summerwood Drive

12613 Summerwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12613 Summerwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76028
Highpoint Hill

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12613 Summerwood Drive have any available units?
12613 Summerwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 12613 Summerwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12613 Summerwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12613 Summerwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12613 Summerwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12613 Summerwood Drive offer parking?
No, 12613 Summerwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12613 Summerwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12613 Summerwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12613 Summerwood Drive have a pool?
No, 12613 Summerwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12613 Summerwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 12613 Summerwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12613 Summerwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12613 Summerwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12613 Summerwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12613 Summerwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

