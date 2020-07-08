1257 Barrel Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful & updated home situated in highly desirable Sendera Ranch. Wood flooring and tile throughout home and carpet in bedrooms, kitchen has granite counter tops, open to breakfast, dining, living room with a wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom offers double vanities, separate shower, soaking tub & walk in closet. Bedrooms are split from master offering privacy. Large fenced in backyard, covered patio & peach tree. All HOA dues included & free pool card. Amenities include 3 pools, splash park, pond, playground, parks, tennis, basketball, baseball, soccer, bike, jogging trails & more!