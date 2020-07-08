All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:06 AM

1257 Barrel Run

1257 Barrel Run · No Longer Available
Location

1257 Barrel Run, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful & updated home situated in highly desirable Sendera Ranch. Wood flooring and tile throughout home and carpet in bedrooms, kitchen has granite counter tops, open to breakfast, dining, living room with a wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom offers double vanities, separate shower, soaking tub & walk in closet. Bedrooms are split from master offering privacy. Large fenced in backyard, covered patio & peach tree. All HOA dues included & free pool card. Amenities include 3 pools, splash park, pond, playground, parks, tennis, basketball, baseball, soccer, bike, jogging trails & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1257 Barrel Run have any available units?
1257 Barrel Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1257 Barrel Run have?
Some of 1257 Barrel Run's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1257 Barrel Run currently offering any rent specials?
1257 Barrel Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 Barrel Run pet-friendly?
No, 1257 Barrel Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1257 Barrel Run offer parking?
Yes, 1257 Barrel Run offers parking.
Does 1257 Barrel Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1257 Barrel Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 Barrel Run have a pool?
Yes, 1257 Barrel Run has a pool.
Does 1257 Barrel Run have accessible units?
No, 1257 Barrel Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1257 Barrel Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1257 Barrel Run has units with dishwashers.

