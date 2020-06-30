Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1253 W Magnolia Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1253 W Magnolia Ave
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:00 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1253 W Magnolia Ave
1253 W Magnolia Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1253 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Fairmount
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5002001)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1253 W Magnolia Ave have any available units?
1253 W Magnolia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1253 W Magnolia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1253 W Magnolia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 W Magnolia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1253 W Magnolia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1253 W Magnolia Ave offer parking?
No, 1253 W Magnolia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1253 W Magnolia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1253 W Magnolia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 W Magnolia Ave have a pool?
No, 1253 W Magnolia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1253 W Magnolia Ave have accessible units?
No, 1253 W Magnolia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 W Magnolia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1253 W Magnolia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1253 W Magnolia Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1253 W Magnolia Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University