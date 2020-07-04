Rent Calculator
Home
Fort Worth, TX
12529 Patnoe Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:19 AM
12529 Patnoe Drive
12529 Patnoe Drive
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12529 Patnoe Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76028
Highpoint Hill
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12529 Patnoe Drive have any available units?
12529 Patnoe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 12529 Patnoe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12529 Patnoe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12529 Patnoe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12529 Patnoe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 12529 Patnoe Drive offer parking?
No, 12529 Patnoe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12529 Patnoe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12529 Patnoe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12529 Patnoe Drive have a pool?
No, 12529 Patnoe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12529 Patnoe Drive have accessible units?
No, 12529 Patnoe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12529 Patnoe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12529 Patnoe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12529 Patnoe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12529 Patnoe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
