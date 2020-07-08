All apartments in Fort Worth
12517 Fenway Court

12517 Fenway Court · No Longer Available
Location

12517 Fenway Court, Fort Worth, TX 76028
Camden Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath house with 2 car garage in a great subdivision. The house features an open floor plan, with luxury plank flooring and carpet throughout home! The kitchen has granite countertops, build-in microwave and much more! No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12517 Fenway Court have any available units?
12517 Fenway Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12517 Fenway Court have?
Some of 12517 Fenway Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12517 Fenway Court currently offering any rent specials?
12517 Fenway Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12517 Fenway Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12517 Fenway Court is pet friendly.
Does 12517 Fenway Court offer parking?
Yes, 12517 Fenway Court offers parking.
Does 12517 Fenway Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12517 Fenway Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12517 Fenway Court have a pool?
No, 12517 Fenway Court does not have a pool.
Does 12517 Fenway Court have accessible units?
No, 12517 Fenway Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12517 Fenway Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12517 Fenway Court has units with dishwashers.

