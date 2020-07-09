All apartments in Fort Worth
12516 Patnoe Drive

Location

12516 Patnoe Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76028
Highpoint Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12516 Patnoe Drive have any available units?
12516 Patnoe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12516 Patnoe Drive have?
Some of 12516 Patnoe Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12516 Patnoe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12516 Patnoe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12516 Patnoe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12516 Patnoe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12516 Patnoe Drive offer parking?
No, 12516 Patnoe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12516 Patnoe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12516 Patnoe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12516 Patnoe Drive have a pool?
No, 12516 Patnoe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12516 Patnoe Drive have accessible units?
No, 12516 Patnoe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12516 Patnoe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12516 Patnoe Drive has units with dishwashers.

