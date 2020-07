Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3-2-2 in McPherson Ranch and Northwest ISD. Home offers vaulted ceilings, new granite counter tops, remodeled master bathroom with glass shower, over sized master closet, split bedrooms, and an office. Office could be used as a 4th bedroom. Over sized lot on cul de sac lot with very little traffic. Refrigerator to stay in home if tenant desires. New carpet is scheduled for install on June 10, 2019.