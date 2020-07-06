All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 12432 Hunters Mill Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12432 Hunters Mill Trail
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:03 AM

12432 Hunters Mill Trail

12432 Hunters Mill Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12432 Hunters Mill Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76028

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Updated Home in Beautiful Neighborhood
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,385 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a

(RLNE4771448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12432 Hunters Mill Trail have any available units?
12432 Hunters Mill Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12432 Hunters Mill Trail have?
Some of 12432 Hunters Mill Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12432 Hunters Mill Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12432 Hunters Mill Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12432 Hunters Mill Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 12432 Hunters Mill Trail is pet friendly.
Does 12432 Hunters Mill Trail offer parking?
Yes, 12432 Hunters Mill Trail offers parking.
Does 12432 Hunters Mill Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12432 Hunters Mill Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12432 Hunters Mill Trail have a pool?
Yes, 12432 Hunters Mill Trail has a pool.
Does 12432 Hunters Mill Trail have accessible units?
No, 12432 Hunters Mill Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 12432 Hunters Mill Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12432 Hunters Mill Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University