Amenities

hardwood floors garage air conditioning fireplace oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking garage

Burleson ISD! Fresh and clean. Well maintained three bedroom and two bath home. New AC and water heater. House features open floor plan, wood floors in all common area, lovely dining room and living room. Nice backyard with beautiful view. Split bedrooms provide privacy with master bedroom located on the back. Credit at least 620, monthly income at least 3 times the rent.