124 Mcgee Dr
Last updated September 10 2019 at 5:06 PM

124 Mcgee Dr

124 Mc Gee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

124 Mc Gee Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Riverbend Trinity Trails

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=C5MVlDB5HH&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Mcgee Dr have any available units?
124 Mcgee Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 124 Mcgee Dr currently offering any rent specials?
124 Mcgee Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Mcgee Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Mcgee Dr is pet friendly.
Does 124 Mcgee Dr offer parking?
No, 124 Mcgee Dr does not offer parking.
Does 124 Mcgee Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Mcgee Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Mcgee Dr have a pool?
No, 124 Mcgee Dr does not have a pool.
Does 124 Mcgee Dr have accessible units?
No, 124 Mcgee Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Mcgee Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Mcgee Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Mcgee Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Mcgee Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

