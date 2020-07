Amenities

New Home !! Be the first one to live in it. Hawthorne Meadows subdivision. Northwest ISD!!. 3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, study, Dining Room, Living Room, cover patio. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge master closet. Many upgrades. Please be aware there is no lease sign on the house.