1233 Amazon Drive
Last updated July 6 2019 at 5:21 AM
1 of 10
1233 Amazon Drive
1233 Amazon Drive
·
No Longer Available
1233 Amazon Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Rivers Edge
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1233 Amazon Drive have any available units?
1233 Amazon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1233 Amazon Drive have?
Some of 1233 Amazon Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1233 Amazon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1233 Amazon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 Amazon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1233 Amazon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1233 Amazon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1233 Amazon Drive offers parking.
Does 1233 Amazon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1233 Amazon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 Amazon Drive have a pool?
No, 1233 Amazon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1233 Amazon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1233 Amazon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 Amazon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1233 Amazon Drive has units with dishwashers.
