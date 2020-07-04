Rent Calculator
Fort Worth, TX
/
1232 California Parkway N
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1232 California Parkway N
1232 SW Loop 820
·
No Longer Available
Location
1232 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, TX 76115
North Greenbriar
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in Ready. Great location with easy access to I20. New wood look flooring throughout (no carpet). Tenant must provide refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1232 California Parkway N have any available units?
1232 California Parkway N doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1232 California Parkway N have?
Some of 1232 California Parkway N's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 1232 California Parkway N currently offering any rent specials?
1232 California Parkway N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 California Parkway N pet-friendly?
No, 1232 California Parkway N is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1232 California Parkway N offer parking?
Yes, 1232 California Parkway N offers parking.
Does 1232 California Parkway N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 California Parkway N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 California Parkway N have a pool?
No, 1232 California Parkway N does not have a pool.
Does 1232 California Parkway N have accessible units?
No, 1232 California Parkway N does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 California Parkway N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 California Parkway N has units with dishwashers.
