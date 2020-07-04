All apartments in Fort Worth
1232 California Parkway N
1232 California Parkway N

1232 SW Loop 820 · No Longer Available
Location

1232 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, TX 76115
North Greenbriar

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in Ready. Great location with easy access to I20. New wood look flooring throughout (no carpet). Tenant must provide refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 California Parkway N have any available units?
1232 California Parkway N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1232 California Parkway N have?
Some of 1232 California Parkway N's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 California Parkway N currently offering any rent specials?
1232 California Parkway N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 California Parkway N pet-friendly?
No, 1232 California Parkway N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1232 California Parkway N offer parking?
Yes, 1232 California Parkway N offers parking.
Does 1232 California Parkway N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 California Parkway N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 California Parkway N have a pool?
No, 1232 California Parkway N does not have a pool.
Does 1232 California Parkway N have accessible units?
No, 1232 California Parkway N does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 California Parkway N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 California Parkway N has units with dishwashers.

