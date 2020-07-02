12317 Durango Root Drive

Amenities

Don't miss out on this well-kept home in the highly-desired VOWS (Villages of Woodland Springs) neighborhood in Keller ISD. Neighborhood amenities include community center, 6 swimming pools (lifeguards on duty), jogging trails, fishing in community pond (catch and release), and community-sponsored events throughout the year. Features include split master bedroom, open floorpan, stainless steel appliances, dining room, small mudroom, separate utility room, and jetted tub in master bath. Second living area could be used for an office. Fridge is included but not warranted. Carpets will be professionally cleaned after lease has been signed but prior to tenant move in.