12317 Durango Root Drive
Last updated April 10 2019 at 5:45 AM

12317 Durango Root Drive

12317 Durango Root Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12317 Durango Root Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss out on this well-kept home in the highly-desired VOWS (Villages of Woodland Springs) neighborhood in Keller ISD. Neighborhood amenities include community center, 6 swimming pools (lifeguards on duty), jogging trails, fishing in community pond (catch and release), and community-sponsored events throughout the year. Features include split master bedroom, open floorpan, stainless steel appliances, dining room, small mudroom, separate utility room, and jetted tub in master bath. Second living area could be used for an office. Fridge is included but not warranted. Carpets will be professionally cleaned after lease has been signed but prior to tenant move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

