12301 Rolling Ridge Drive

Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath in Shadow Glen Estates neighborhood! All bedrooms are good sized especially the master bedroom! Master bedroom has exterior door leading to patio and a large walk-in closet. Burleson ISD schools!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
