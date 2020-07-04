All apartments in Fort Worth
12301 Rolling Ridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12301 Rolling Ridge Drive

12301 Rolling Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12301 Rolling Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath in Shadow Glen Estates neighborhood! All bedrooms are good sized especially the master bedroom! Master bedroom has exterior door leading to patio and a large walk-in closet. Burleson ISD schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12301 Rolling Ridge Drive have any available units?
12301 Rolling Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12301 Rolling Ridge Drive have?
Some of 12301 Rolling Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12301 Rolling Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12301 Rolling Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12301 Rolling Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12301 Rolling Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12301 Rolling Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 12301 Rolling Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12301 Rolling Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12301 Rolling Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12301 Rolling Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 12301 Rolling Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12301 Rolling Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 12301 Rolling Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12301 Rolling Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12301 Rolling Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

