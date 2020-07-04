All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12301 Hunters Cabin Court
Last updated May 28 2019 at 10:42 AM

12301 Hunters Cabin Court

12301 Hunters Cabin Court · No Longer Available
Location

12301 Hunters Cabin Court, Fort Worth, TX 76028

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated Texas Home in a Beautiful Neighborhood
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,385 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute

(RLNE4918658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12301 Hunters Cabin Court have any available units?
12301 Hunters Cabin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12301 Hunters Cabin Court have?
Some of 12301 Hunters Cabin Court's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12301 Hunters Cabin Court currently offering any rent specials?
12301 Hunters Cabin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12301 Hunters Cabin Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12301 Hunters Cabin Court is pet friendly.
Does 12301 Hunters Cabin Court offer parking?
Yes, 12301 Hunters Cabin Court offers parking.
Does 12301 Hunters Cabin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12301 Hunters Cabin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12301 Hunters Cabin Court have a pool?
Yes, 12301 Hunters Cabin Court has a pool.
Does 12301 Hunters Cabin Court have accessible units?
No, 12301 Hunters Cabin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12301 Hunters Cabin Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12301 Hunters Cabin Court has units with dishwashers.

