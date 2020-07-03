Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12301 Dogwood Springs Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12301 Dogwood Springs Drive
12301 Dogwood Springs Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
12301 Dogwood Springs Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in the perfect location!!! Don't miss this spacious, updated home with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the large backyard perfect for the whole family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive have any available units?
12301 Dogwood Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive have?
Some of 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12301 Dogwood Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University