All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12301 Dogwood Springs Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

12301 Dogwood Springs Drive

12301 Dogwood Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12301 Dogwood Springs Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in the perfect location!!! Don't miss this spacious, updated home with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the large backyard perfect for the whole family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive have any available units?
12301 Dogwood Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive have?
Some of 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12301 Dogwood Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12301 Dogwood Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University