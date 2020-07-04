All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 1 2019 at 11:16 AM

12300 Hunters Crossing Lane

12300 Hunters Crossing Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12300 Hunters Crossing Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76028

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,385 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5286523)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12300 Hunters Crossing Lane have any available units?
12300 Hunters Crossing Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12300 Hunters Crossing Lane have?
Some of 12300 Hunters Crossing Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12300 Hunters Crossing Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12300 Hunters Crossing Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12300 Hunters Crossing Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12300 Hunters Crossing Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12300 Hunters Crossing Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12300 Hunters Crossing Lane offers parking.
Does 12300 Hunters Crossing Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12300 Hunters Crossing Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12300 Hunters Crossing Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12300 Hunters Crossing Lane has a pool.
Does 12300 Hunters Crossing Lane have accessible units?
No, 12300 Hunters Crossing Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12300 Hunters Crossing Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12300 Hunters Crossing Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
