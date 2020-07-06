Rent Calculator
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:45 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1229 Steinburg Lane
1229 Steinburg Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1229 Steinburg Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Hallmark-Camelot
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautiful newly renovated 3-2 boasting new appliances, new flooring, and new paint. FW Housing Vouchers welcome
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1229 Steinburg Lane have any available units?
1229 Steinburg Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1229 Steinburg Lane have?
Some of 1229 Steinburg Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 1229 Steinburg Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1229 Steinburg Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 Steinburg Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1229 Steinburg Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1229 Steinburg Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1229 Steinburg Lane offers parking.
Does 1229 Steinburg Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1229 Steinburg Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 Steinburg Lane have a pool?
No, 1229 Steinburg Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1229 Steinburg Lane have accessible units?
No, 1229 Steinburg Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 Steinburg Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1229 Steinburg Lane has units with dishwashers.
