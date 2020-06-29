All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 28 2020 at 6:16 PM

1229 East Harvey Avenue

1229 East Harvey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1229 East Harvey Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hillside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This beautiful home features vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops! The spacious master bedroom has a private bathroom with a large vanity, garden tub, walk-in shower and walk-in closets! Covered back patio, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 East Harvey Avenue have any available units?
1229 East Harvey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1229 East Harvey Avenue have?
Some of 1229 East Harvey Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 East Harvey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1229 East Harvey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 East Harvey Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1229 East Harvey Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1229 East Harvey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1229 East Harvey Avenue offers parking.
Does 1229 East Harvey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1229 East Harvey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 East Harvey Avenue have a pool?
No, 1229 East Harvey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1229 East Harvey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1229 East Harvey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 East Harvey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1229 East Harvey Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

