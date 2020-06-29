1229 East Harvey Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This beautiful home features vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops! The spacious master bedroom has a private bathroom with a large vanity, garden tub, walk-in shower and walk-in closets! Covered back patio, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.