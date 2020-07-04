Rent Calculator
12256 Shadow Wood Trail
Last updated July 25 2019 at 3:59 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12256 Shadow Wood Trail
12256 Shadow Wood Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12256 Shadow Wood Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76028
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12256 Shadow Wood Trail have any available units?
12256 Shadow Wood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12256 Shadow Wood Trail have?
Some of 12256 Shadow Wood Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12256 Shadow Wood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12256 Shadow Wood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12256 Shadow Wood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 12256 Shadow Wood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 12256 Shadow Wood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 12256 Shadow Wood Trail offers parking.
Does 12256 Shadow Wood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12256 Shadow Wood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12256 Shadow Wood Trail have a pool?
No, 12256 Shadow Wood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 12256 Shadow Wood Trail have accessible units?
No, 12256 Shadow Wood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 12256 Shadow Wood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12256 Shadow Wood Trail has units with dishwashers.
