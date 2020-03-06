Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1225 Artesia Drive
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:17 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1225 Artesia Drive
1225 Artesia Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1225 Artesia Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This cute home is ideal for new family. Wood floor, walk-in closets, great kitchen, neat and clean.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1225 Artesia Drive have any available units?
1225 Artesia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1225 Artesia Drive have?
Some of 1225 Artesia Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1225 Artesia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Artesia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Artesia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1225 Artesia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1225 Artesia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1225 Artesia Drive offers parking.
Does 1225 Artesia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 Artesia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Artesia Drive have a pool?
No, 1225 Artesia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Artesia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1225 Artesia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Artesia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 Artesia Drive has units with dishwashers.
