All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1225 Artesia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1225 Artesia Drive
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:17 AM

1225 Artesia Drive

1225 Artesia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1225 Artesia Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This cute home is ideal for new family. Wood floor, walk-in closets, great kitchen, neat and clean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Artesia Drive have any available units?
1225 Artesia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 Artesia Drive have?
Some of 1225 Artesia Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Artesia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Artesia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Artesia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1225 Artesia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1225 Artesia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1225 Artesia Drive offers parking.
Does 1225 Artesia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 Artesia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Artesia Drive have a pool?
No, 1225 Artesia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Artesia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1225 Artesia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Artesia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 Artesia Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University