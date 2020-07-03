12237 Durango Root Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath plus office resides in desirable Villages of Woodland Springs. Upgrades include 42 inch kitchen cabinets, granite and stainless. Open floorplan, gas fireplace, adorable mud room and rich wood flooring. Master suite with large walk in closet, double sinks, separate garden tub and shower. Split bedroom arrangement. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Owners will consider pets on a case by case basis with strong application and additional deposit. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.