All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 12237 Durango Root Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12237 Durango Root Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12237 Durango Root Drive

12237 Durango Root Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12237 Durango Root Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath plus office resides in desirable Villages of Woodland Springs. Upgrades include 42 inch kitchen cabinets, granite and stainless. Open floorplan, gas fireplace, adorable mud room and rich wood flooring. Master suite with large walk in closet, double sinks, separate garden tub and shower. Split bedroom arrangement. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Owners will consider pets on a case by case basis with strong application and additional deposit. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12237 Durango Root Drive have any available units?
12237 Durango Root Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12237 Durango Root Drive have?
Some of 12237 Durango Root Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12237 Durango Root Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12237 Durango Root Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12237 Durango Root Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12237 Durango Root Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12237 Durango Root Drive offer parking?
No, 12237 Durango Root Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12237 Durango Root Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12237 Durango Root Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12237 Durango Root Drive have a pool?
No, 12237 Durango Root Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12237 Durango Root Drive have accessible units?
No, 12237 Durango Root Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12237 Durango Root Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12237 Durango Root Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University