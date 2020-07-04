All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12236 Silver Mist Trail

12236 Silvermist Tr · No Longer Available
Location

12236 Silvermist Tr, Fort Worth, TX 76028

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in a Well Established Neighborhood
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,324 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execu

(RLNE4578964)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12236 Silver Mist Trail have any available units?
12236 Silver Mist Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12236 Silver Mist Trail have?
Some of 12236 Silver Mist Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12236 Silver Mist Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12236 Silver Mist Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12236 Silver Mist Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 12236 Silver Mist Trail is pet friendly.
Does 12236 Silver Mist Trail offer parking?
Yes, 12236 Silver Mist Trail offers parking.
Does 12236 Silver Mist Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12236 Silver Mist Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12236 Silver Mist Trail have a pool?
Yes, 12236 Silver Mist Trail has a pool.
Does 12236 Silver Mist Trail have accessible units?
No, 12236 Silver Mist Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 12236 Silver Mist Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12236 Silver Mist Trail has units with dishwashers.

