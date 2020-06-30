All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:10 AM

12233 Hunters Knoll Drive

12233 Hunters Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12233 Hunters Knoll Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
CLEAN CLEAN CLEAN Very well maintained 3-2 home in Burleson ISD. Very Clean. Neutral paint. Gorgeous oversized cedar patio in the back. Beautiful open kitchen. Spacious open floor plan. Nice upgrades in this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12233 Hunters Knoll Drive have any available units?
12233 Hunters Knoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12233 Hunters Knoll Drive have?
Some of 12233 Hunters Knoll Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12233 Hunters Knoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12233 Hunters Knoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12233 Hunters Knoll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12233 Hunters Knoll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12233 Hunters Knoll Drive offer parking?
No, 12233 Hunters Knoll Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12233 Hunters Knoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12233 Hunters Knoll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12233 Hunters Knoll Drive have a pool?
No, 12233 Hunters Knoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12233 Hunters Knoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 12233 Hunters Knoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12233 Hunters Knoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12233 Hunters Knoll Drive has units with dishwashers.

