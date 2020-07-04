Rent Calculator
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:18 AM
12229 Hunters Knoll Drive
Location
12229 Hunters Knoll Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76028
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3-bed, 2-bath, 2- car garage in the Tarrant county area. It has a large backyard with over-sized covered patio and shed for storage,and close proximity to schools, shopping, and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12229 Hunters Knoll Drive have any available units?
12229 Hunters Knoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12229 Hunters Knoll Drive have?
Some of 12229 Hunters Knoll Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12229 Hunters Knoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12229 Hunters Knoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12229 Hunters Knoll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12229 Hunters Knoll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 12229 Hunters Knoll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12229 Hunters Knoll Drive offers parking.
Does 12229 Hunters Knoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12229 Hunters Knoll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12229 Hunters Knoll Drive have a pool?
No, 12229 Hunters Knoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12229 Hunters Knoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 12229 Hunters Knoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12229 Hunters Knoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12229 Hunters Knoll Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
