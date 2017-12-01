All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1222 E Peach Street E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1222 E Peach Street E
Last updated March 19 2020 at 8:21 AM

1222 E Peach Street E

1222 Peach Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1222 Peach Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Rock Island-Samuels Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Craftsman style home with open floor plan. Fully remodeled and includes stainless steel appliances. Parking in the rear of the home or on the street. This neighborhood is only 2 blocks from Downtown Fort Worth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 E Peach Street E have any available units?
1222 E Peach Street E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 E Peach Street E have?
Some of 1222 E Peach Street E's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 E Peach Street E currently offering any rent specials?
1222 E Peach Street E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 E Peach Street E pet-friendly?
No, 1222 E Peach Street E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1222 E Peach Street E offer parking?
Yes, 1222 E Peach Street E offers parking.
Does 1222 E Peach Street E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1222 E Peach Street E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 E Peach Street E have a pool?
No, 1222 E Peach Street E does not have a pool.
Does 1222 E Peach Street E have accessible units?
No, 1222 E Peach Street E does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 E Peach Street E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1222 E Peach Street E has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University