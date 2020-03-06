Rent Calculator
12213 Hedge Apple Court
Find more places like 12213 Hedge Apple Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12213 Hedge Apple Court
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:07 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12213 Hedge Apple Court
12213 Hedge Apple Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
12213 Hedge Apple Court, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12213 Hedge Apple Court have any available units?
12213 Hedge Apple Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12213 Hedge Apple Court have?
Some of 12213 Hedge Apple Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12213 Hedge Apple Court currently offering any rent specials?
12213 Hedge Apple Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12213 Hedge Apple Court pet-friendly?
No, 12213 Hedge Apple Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 12213 Hedge Apple Court offer parking?
Yes, 12213 Hedge Apple Court offers parking.
Does 12213 Hedge Apple Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12213 Hedge Apple Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12213 Hedge Apple Court have a pool?
No, 12213 Hedge Apple Court does not have a pool.
Does 12213 Hedge Apple Court have accessible units?
No, 12213 Hedge Apple Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12213 Hedge Apple Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12213 Hedge Apple Court has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
