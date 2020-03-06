All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:07 AM

12213 Hedge Apple Court

12213 Hedge Apple Court · No Longer Available
Location

12213 Hedge Apple Court, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12213 Hedge Apple Court have any available units?
12213 Hedge Apple Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12213 Hedge Apple Court have?
Some of 12213 Hedge Apple Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12213 Hedge Apple Court currently offering any rent specials?
12213 Hedge Apple Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12213 Hedge Apple Court pet-friendly?
No, 12213 Hedge Apple Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12213 Hedge Apple Court offer parking?
Yes, 12213 Hedge Apple Court offers parking.
Does 12213 Hedge Apple Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12213 Hedge Apple Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12213 Hedge Apple Court have a pool?
No, 12213 Hedge Apple Court does not have a pool.
Does 12213 Hedge Apple Court have accessible units?
No, 12213 Hedge Apple Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12213 Hedge Apple Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12213 Hedge Apple Court has units with dishwashers.

