Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12204 Walden Wood Dr
Last updated September 11 2019 at 8:12 PM

12204 Walden Wood Dr

12204 Walden Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

12204 Walden Wood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Keller is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has granite counters, tile backsplash and eat in dinning area. New carpet in the bedrooms and laminate flooring in the living room. Home is located in highly acclaimed Northwest ISD. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=Tl4qVFWPIa&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12204 Walden Wood Dr have any available units?
12204 Walden Wood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 12204 Walden Wood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12204 Walden Wood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12204 Walden Wood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12204 Walden Wood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12204 Walden Wood Dr offer parking?
No, 12204 Walden Wood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12204 Walden Wood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12204 Walden Wood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12204 Walden Wood Dr have a pool?
No, 12204 Walden Wood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12204 Walden Wood Dr have accessible units?
No, 12204 Walden Wood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12204 Walden Wood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12204 Walden Wood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12204 Walden Wood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12204 Walden Wood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

