12204 Walden Wood Dr

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Keller is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has granite counters, tile backsplash and eat in dinning area. New carpet in the bedrooms and laminate flooring in the living room. Home is located in highly acclaimed Northwest ISD. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=Tl4qVFWPIa&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com