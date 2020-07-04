All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1217 Clinton Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1217 Clinton Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1217 Clinton Ave.

1217 Clinton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1217 Clinton Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76164
La Nueva Northside

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4640748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Clinton Ave. have any available units?
1217 Clinton Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1217 Clinton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Clinton Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Clinton Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1217 Clinton Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1217 Clinton Ave. offer parking?
No, 1217 Clinton Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1217 Clinton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 Clinton Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Clinton Ave. have a pool?
No, 1217 Clinton Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Clinton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1217 Clinton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Clinton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1217 Clinton Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1217 Clinton Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1217 Clinton Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University