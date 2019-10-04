1216 Park Place Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath located in Fairmont District area near Magnolia Ave. Close to shopping and popular neighborhood restaurants. This unit is upstairs with clean white walls and wood laminated flooring. The living room is open to kitchen and breakfast nook. Kitchen has tiled flooring, granite counters and undermount sink. The bathroom contains a vanity, mirror, and nice tiled shower tub. Both bedrooms are good-sized with nice closets and large windows. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator Included. Great natural light throughout the unit. No yard, Street Parking only.