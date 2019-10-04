All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:44 AM

1216 Park Place Avenue

1216 Park Place Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1216 Park Place Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Fairmount

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath located in Fairmont District area near Magnolia Ave. Close to shopping and popular neighborhood restaurants. This unit is upstairs with clean white walls and wood laminated flooring. The living room is open to kitchen and breakfast nook. Kitchen has tiled flooring, granite counters and undermount sink. The bathroom contains a vanity, mirror, and nice tiled shower tub. Both bedrooms are good-sized with nice closets and large windows. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator Included. Great natural light throughout the unit. No yard, Street Parking only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Park Place Avenue have any available units?
1216 Park Place Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 Park Place Avenue have?
Some of 1216 Park Place Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 Park Place Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Park Place Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Park Place Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1216 Park Place Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1216 Park Place Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1216 Park Place Avenue offers parking.
Does 1216 Park Place Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1216 Park Place Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Park Place Avenue have a pool?
No, 1216 Park Place Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1216 Park Place Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1216 Park Place Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Park Place Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 Park Place Avenue has units with dishwashers.

