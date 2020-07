Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Delightful home to lease in KELLER ISD. Villages of Woodland Springs. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. OPEN concept with large kitchen overlooking the family room. Master retreat with ensuite and walk in closet. 2 other bedrooms are nice a size with a guest bath. Located close to schools, 35W and all the restaurants, shops and entertainment.*POTENTIAL RENTERS MUST MAKE 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT TO QUALIFY*