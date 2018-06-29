All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1212 Redcloud Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1212 Redcloud Drive
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:22 AM

1212 Redcloud Drive

1212 Redcloud Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Harmony Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1212 Redcloud Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Harmony Hills

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single story brick home with an open floor plan in a great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Redcloud Drive have any available units?
1212 Redcloud Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1212 Redcloud Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Redcloud Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Redcloud Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Redcloud Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1212 Redcloud Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Redcloud Drive offers parking.
Does 1212 Redcloud Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Redcloud Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Redcloud Drive have a pool?
No, 1212 Redcloud Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Redcloud Drive have accessible units?
No, 1212 Redcloud Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Redcloud Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 Redcloud Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 Redcloud Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1212 Redcloud Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University