1212 Redcloud Drive
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:22 AM
1212 Redcloud Drive
1212 Redcloud Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1212 Redcloud Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Harmony Hills
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single story brick home with an open floor plan in a great location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1212 Redcloud Drive have any available units?
1212 Redcloud Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1212 Redcloud Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Redcloud Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Redcloud Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Redcloud Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1212 Redcloud Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Redcloud Drive offers parking.
Does 1212 Redcloud Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Redcloud Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Redcloud Drive have a pool?
No, 1212 Redcloud Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Redcloud Drive have accessible units?
No, 1212 Redcloud Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Redcloud Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 Redcloud Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 Redcloud Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1212 Redcloud Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
