Diamond in the rough property. 4 beds, with a mother in laws quarters down with a full bath. 2 large living areas, 1 up is a perfect gameroom area. GAS stove top, all black appliances with refrigerator. The back yard is one of the biggest on the block and has fruit bearing trees. This was a Village builders home and has all the Lennar upgrades for Woodland Springs. Walking distance to schoo, walking to park, Fish ponds, blocks from the BIG Pool