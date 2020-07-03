12109 Tacoma Ridge Drive

Amenities

Huge 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Lennar home with 2 living and 2 dining. Master suite down with spare bedrooms upstairs plus second living/gameroom. Gas fireplace, separate tub & shower in master, huge walk in closet in master and large closets in spare bedrooms, oversized privacy fenced back yard & more. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1695.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.