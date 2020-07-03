All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 12109 Tacoma Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12109 Tacoma Ridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12109 Tacoma Ridge Drive

12109 Tacoma Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12109 Tacoma Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Lennar home with 2 living and 2 dining. Master suite down with spare bedrooms upstairs plus second living/gameroom. Gas fireplace, separate tub & shower in master, huge walk in closet in master and large closets in spare bedrooms, oversized privacy fenced back yard & more. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1695.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12109 Tacoma Ridge Drive have any available units?
12109 Tacoma Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12109 Tacoma Ridge Drive have?
Some of 12109 Tacoma Ridge Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12109 Tacoma Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12109 Tacoma Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12109 Tacoma Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12109 Tacoma Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12109 Tacoma Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 12109 Tacoma Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12109 Tacoma Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12109 Tacoma Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12109 Tacoma Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 12109 Tacoma Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12109 Tacoma Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 12109 Tacoma Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12109 Tacoma Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12109 Tacoma Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University