Newer home is ready for a new family. Nice entry appeal and front covered porch. Four bedrooms and three baths. has lots of space that includes a study, two living areas, dining room and large open kitchen. Situated in neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12108 Worthwood Street have any available units?
12108 Worthwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12108 Worthwood Street have?
Some of 12108 Worthwood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12108 Worthwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
12108 Worthwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.