All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 12108 Worthwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12108 Worthwood Street
Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:19 PM

12108 Worthwood Street

12108 Worthwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12108 Worthwood Street, Fort Worth, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer home is ready for a new family. Nice entry appeal and front covered porch. Four bedrooms and three baths. has lots of space that includes a study, two living areas, dining room and large open kitchen. Situated in neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12108 Worthwood Street have any available units?
12108 Worthwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12108 Worthwood Street have?
Some of 12108 Worthwood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12108 Worthwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
12108 Worthwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12108 Worthwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 12108 Worthwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12108 Worthwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 12108 Worthwood Street offers parking.
Does 12108 Worthwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12108 Worthwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12108 Worthwood Street have a pool?
No, 12108 Worthwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 12108 Worthwood Street have accessible units?
No, 12108 Worthwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12108 Worthwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12108 Worthwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University