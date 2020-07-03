All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 29 2019 at 2:20 PM

12108 Long Stem Trail

12108 Long Stem Trail · No Longer Available
Location

12108 Long Stem Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath with office that could be 4th bedroom + bonus play area - large floor plan located in Keller ISD! Great schools great neighborhood with pools and parks! Tenant responsible for utilities - Owner pays HOA.

Contact Jeremy at 4694200086

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12108 Long Stem Trail have any available units?
12108 Long Stem Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12108 Long Stem Trail have?
Some of 12108 Long Stem Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12108 Long Stem Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12108 Long Stem Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12108 Long Stem Trail pet-friendly?
No, 12108 Long Stem Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12108 Long Stem Trail offer parking?
No, 12108 Long Stem Trail does not offer parking.
Does 12108 Long Stem Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12108 Long Stem Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12108 Long Stem Trail have a pool?
Yes, 12108 Long Stem Trail has a pool.
Does 12108 Long Stem Trail have accessible units?
No, 12108 Long Stem Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 12108 Long Stem Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 12108 Long Stem Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

