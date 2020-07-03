12108 Long Stem Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Villages of Woodland Springs
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath with office that could be 4th bedroom + bonus play area - large floor plan located in Keller ISD! Great schools great neighborhood with pools and parks! Tenant responsible for utilities - Owner pays HOA.
Contact Jeremy at 4694200086
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
