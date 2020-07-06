Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1209 Kielder Circle
Last updated January 10 2020 at 6:45 AM
1 of 10
1209 Kielder Circle
1209 Kielder Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
1209 Kielder Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Hallmark-Camelot
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom brick house with gleaming wood laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout. Open-Concept with an abundance of natural light. Move-In-Ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1209 Kielder Circle have any available units?
1209 Kielder Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1209 Kielder Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Kielder Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Kielder Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1209 Kielder Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1209 Kielder Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Kielder Circle offers parking.
Does 1209 Kielder Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Kielder Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Kielder Circle have a pool?
No, 1209 Kielder Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Kielder Circle have accessible units?
No, 1209 Kielder Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Kielder Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 Kielder Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1209 Kielder Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1209 Kielder Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
