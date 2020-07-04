All apartments in Fort Worth
1203 Harrington Avenue
1203 Harrington Avenue

1203 Harrington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1203 Harrington Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76164
La Nueva Northside

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Classic triplex second floor unit, kitchen, living area,one bedroom, bath. Immediate occupancy. The property is vacant. Please show at your convenience. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 Harrington Avenue have any available units?
1203 Harrington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1203 Harrington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Harrington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 Harrington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1203 Harrington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1203 Harrington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1203 Harrington Avenue offers parking.
Does 1203 Harrington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 Harrington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 Harrington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1203 Harrington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1203 Harrington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1203 Harrington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 Harrington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 Harrington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1203 Harrington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1203 Harrington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

