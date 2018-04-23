All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1202 Lowe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1202 Lowe St
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

1202 Lowe St

1202 Lowe St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1202 Lowe St, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Shaw Clarke

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully renovated 2/2 and ready for move-in! Location! Half mile from TCU and 2.0 miles from Cook Children's. Enjoy cooking in the renovated kitchen featuring granite counter tops with under mounted sink, new appliances, subway tile, and new flooring. Enjoy a BBQ on the newly built patio. New Low E windows, fixtures, flooring, paint, bathroom, and more throughout. Wood floors, washer and dryer hookups. Don't miss this one!

$50 App Fee per Adult 18 and Older
$400 Non Refundable Pet Fee/ 1 pet 45lb Max

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Lowe St have any available units?
1202 Lowe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 Lowe St have?
Some of 1202 Lowe St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Lowe St currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Lowe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Lowe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 Lowe St is pet friendly.
Does 1202 Lowe St offer parking?
Yes, 1202 Lowe St offers parking.
Does 1202 Lowe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 Lowe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Lowe St have a pool?
No, 1202 Lowe St does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Lowe St have accessible units?
No, 1202 Lowe St does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Lowe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 Lowe St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University