1200 Lowe St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully renovated 2/2 and ready for move-in! Location! Half mile from TCU and 2.0 miles from Cook Children's. Enjoy cooking in the renovated kitchen featuring granite counter tops with under mounted sink, new appliances, subway tile, and new flooring. Enjoy a BBQ on the newly built patio. New Low E windows, fixtures, flooring, paint, bathroom, and more throughout. Wood floors, washer and dryer hookups. Don't miss this one!



$50 App Fee per Adult 18 and Older

$400 Non Refundable Pet Fee/ 1 pet 45lb Max