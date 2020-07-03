All apartments in Fort Worth
11917 Grizzly Bear Drive
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:04 PM

11917 Grizzly Bear Drive

11917 Grizzly Bear Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11917 Grizzly Bear Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy a day inside or head outside to relax in the pool! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11917 Grizzly Bear Drive have any available units?
11917 Grizzly Bear Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 11917 Grizzly Bear Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11917 Grizzly Bear Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11917 Grizzly Bear Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11917 Grizzly Bear Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11917 Grizzly Bear Drive offer parking?
No, 11917 Grizzly Bear Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11917 Grizzly Bear Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11917 Grizzly Bear Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11917 Grizzly Bear Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11917 Grizzly Bear Drive has a pool.
Does 11917 Grizzly Bear Drive have accessible units?
No, 11917 Grizzly Bear Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11917 Grizzly Bear Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11917 Grizzly Bear Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11917 Grizzly Bear Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11917 Grizzly Bear Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

