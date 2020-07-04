All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 11917 Averett Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
11917 Averett Court
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:11 PM

11917 Averett Court

11917 Averette Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11917 Averette Court, Fort Worth, TX 76008

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Aledo neighborhood, mixed single family and duplexes. Freshly painted apartment and newly stained kitchen cabinets. Slider off master opens to a large wooden deck and shaded nice size yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11917 Averett Court have any available units?
11917 Averett Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11917 Averett Court have?
Some of 11917 Averett Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11917 Averett Court currently offering any rent specials?
11917 Averett Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11917 Averett Court pet-friendly?
No, 11917 Averett Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11917 Averett Court offer parking?
Yes, 11917 Averett Court offers parking.
Does 11917 Averett Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11917 Averett Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11917 Averett Court have a pool?
No, 11917 Averett Court does not have a pool.
Does 11917 Averett Court have accessible units?
No, 11917 Averett Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11917 Averett Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11917 Averett Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University