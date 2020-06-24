Rent Calculator
11912 Porcupine Drive
Last updated April 15 2019 at 1:48 PM
11912 Porcupine Drive
11912 Porcupine Drive
No Longer Available
11912 Porcupine Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
carpet
fireplace
microwave
parking
garage
Check out this cute 3 bedroom 2 bath in Keller ISD ready for immediate move in!! Recently painted, this charming home has both tile and laminate flooring, no carpet!!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11912 Porcupine Drive have any available units?
11912 Porcupine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11912 Porcupine Drive have?
Some of 11912 Porcupine Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11912 Porcupine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11912 Porcupine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11912 Porcupine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11912 Porcupine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 11912 Porcupine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11912 Porcupine Drive offers parking.
Does 11912 Porcupine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11912 Porcupine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11912 Porcupine Drive have a pool?
No, 11912 Porcupine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11912 Porcupine Drive have accessible units?
No, 11912 Porcupine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11912 Porcupine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11912 Porcupine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
