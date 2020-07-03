All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 11841 Porcupine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
11841 Porcupine Drive
Last updated November 27 2019 at 6:33 PM

11841 Porcupine Drive

11841 Porcupine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11841 Porcupine Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A spacious 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features a living room with a cozy fireplace and a den! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with a stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet!Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Qualified resident to receive one month free rent off January's rent if move in on or before December 13th!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11841 Porcupine Drive have any available units?
11841 Porcupine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11841 Porcupine Drive have?
Some of 11841 Porcupine Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11841 Porcupine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11841 Porcupine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11841 Porcupine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11841 Porcupine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11841 Porcupine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11841 Porcupine Drive offers parking.
Does 11841 Porcupine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11841 Porcupine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11841 Porcupine Drive have a pool?
No, 11841 Porcupine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11841 Porcupine Drive have accessible units?
No, 11841 Porcupine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11841 Porcupine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11841 Porcupine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University