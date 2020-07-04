11836 Hickory Circle

Amenities

Must See!!, Beautiful home in the highly desirable Keller School District, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home has the master downstairs, open family area upstairs, spacious utility room and pantry with lots of shelving, Large back yard with 2 huge Red Oak trees, Excellent view of greenbelt, walking trails with lights, and ponds directly across the street. This great neighborhood has picnic tables, benches, 6 swimming pools, parks, in-line street hockey rink, 3 playgrounds and amenity center. The elementary school is within walking distance.