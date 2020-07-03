All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:35 AM

11829 Gold Creek Drive E

11829 Gold Creek Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

11829 Gold Creek Drive East, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super nice 4 bedroom with granite counters, wood floors, recent carpet, and recent paint. Excellent location close to schools, shopping, and entertainment. Hurry to view, this one is better than the average rent house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11829 Gold Creek Drive E have any available units?
11829 Gold Creek Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11829 Gold Creek Drive E have?
Some of 11829 Gold Creek Drive E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11829 Gold Creek Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
11829 Gold Creek Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11829 Gold Creek Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 11829 Gold Creek Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11829 Gold Creek Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 11829 Gold Creek Drive E offers parking.
Does 11829 Gold Creek Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11829 Gold Creek Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11829 Gold Creek Drive E have a pool?
No, 11829 Gold Creek Drive E does not have a pool.
Does 11829 Gold Creek Drive E have accessible units?
No, 11829 Gold Creek Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 11829 Gold Creek Drive E have units with dishwashers?
No, 11829 Gold Creek Drive E does not have units with dishwashers.

