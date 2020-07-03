11829 Gold Creek Drive E

11829 Gold Creek Drive East, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Villages of Woodland Springs
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
Super nice 4 bedroom with granite counters, wood floors, recent carpet, and recent paint. Excellent location close to schools, shopping, and entertainment. Hurry to view, this one is better than the average rent house!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
