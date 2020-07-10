All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 11800 Ponderosa Pine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
11800 Ponderosa Pine Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:54 AM

11800 Ponderosa Pine Drive

11800 Ponderosa Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11800 Ponderosa Pine Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Move in Ready with large living room and cozy fireplace. Split Master bedroom with separate shower, garden tub, and his and her sinks. Split master bedroom. Storage building in back yard. Pool is open Friday the 22nd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11800 Ponderosa Pine Drive have any available units?
11800 Ponderosa Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11800 Ponderosa Pine Drive have?
Some of 11800 Ponderosa Pine Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11800 Ponderosa Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11800 Ponderosa Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11800 Ponderosa Pine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11800 Ponderosa Pine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11800 Ponderosa Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11800 Ponderosa Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 11800 Ponderosa Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11800 Ponderosa Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11800 Ponderosa Pine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11800 Ponderosa Pine Drive has a pool.
Does 11800 Ponderosa Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 11800 Ponderosa Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11800 Ponderosa Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11800 Ponderosa Pine Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University