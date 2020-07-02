11704 Turkey Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Villages of Woodland Springs
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Spacious 4 bedroom with 3 living areas perfect for family living. Master down, 3 bedrooms and large living room upstairs perfect for the children. Great location near park and schools. Wood look tile, hardwood laminate flooring, carpet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
