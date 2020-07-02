All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 1 2019 at 2:43 AM

11704 Turkey Creek Drive

11704 Turkey Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11704 Turkey Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom with 3 living areas perfect for family living. Master down, 3 bedrooms and large living room upstairs perfect for the children. Great location near park and schools. Wood look tile, hardwood laminate flooring, carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11704 Turkey Creek Drive have any available units?
11704 Turkey Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11704 Turkey Creek Drive have?
Some of 11704 Turkey Creek Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11704 Turkey Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11704 Turkey Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11704 Turkey Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11704 Turkey Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11704 Turkey Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11704 Turkey Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 11704 Turkey Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11704 Turkey Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11704 Turkey Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 11704 Turkey Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11704 Turkey Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 11704 Turkey Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11704 Turkey Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11704 Turkey Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

